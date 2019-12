Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA:

* CONTRACT TO DELIVER REMOTE WEAPONS STATIONS TO SWITZERLAND VALUED 230 MNOK

* SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH ARMASUISSE FOR DELIVERY OF KONGSBERG PROTECTOR REMOTE WEAPON STATION (RWS) TO SWISS ARMY WORTH 230 MNOK.