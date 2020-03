BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Temporarily Lays Off Around 400 Employees

March 27 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA:

* STATUS UPDATE COVID-19

* IS EXPERIENCING A LOWER LEVEL OF ACTIVITY THAN PLANNED

* DIFFICULTIES ARE ESPECIALLY NOTICEABLE IN KONGSBERG MARITIME

* OUR DEFENCE ACTIVITIES ARE ALSO AFFECTED, BUT TO A MORE LIMITED EXTENT

* FALL IN OIL AND GAS MARKET MAY LEAD TO LESS ACTIVITY IN OFFSHORE MARKET

* SO FAR, DEFENCE ACTIVITIES HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MAJOR CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 AND OPERATIONS ARE BEING MAINTAINED AT A MORE OR LESS NORMAL LEVEL

* AS A RESULT OF LOWER LEVEL OF ACTIVITY, CO HAS TEMPORARILY LAID OFF AND SENT TEMPORARILY LAY-OFF NOTICES TO AROUND 400 EMPLOYEES

* TEMPORARILY LAYOFFS AND OTHER CAPACITY ADJUSTMENTS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED INTERNATIONALLY