BRIEF-Kongsberg To Expand in Qatar

March 13 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA:

* HUGE POTENTIAL FOR KONGSBERG IN QATAR

* ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT IN QATAR FOR LONG-TERM TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS WITHIN DEFENCE, MARITIME INDUSTRY​

* ‍FIRST PROGRAMME WILL BE DELIVERY OF COMMUNICATION, DIGITALIZATION AND TOWER SOLUTIONS FOR MILITARY VEHICLES​

* ‍PROGRAMME WILL BE LARGEST IN KONGSBERG’S HISTORY​

* ‍TOGETHER WITH QATARI AUTHORITIES, KONGSBERG HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW COMPANY FOR TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS​

* ‍IS TO DELIVER TOWER SOLUTIONS, AND DIGITALIZATION AND COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS TO 490 ARMOURED VEHICLES

* ‍POTENTIAL IS APPROXIMATELY 15 BILLION KRONER FOR KONGSBERG.​

* ‍IS TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS “PROTECTOR REMOTE WEAPON STATION” AND “MEDIUM CALIBER TURRET” TO PROGRAMME​

* ‍AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES DELIVERY OF INTEGRATED DIGITALIZATION AND COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS FOR VEHICLES​