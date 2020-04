BRIEF-Konica Minolta Plans To Offer Coronavirus Testing Service For U.S. Businesses - Nikkei

April 17 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc:

* KONICA MINOLTA’S CALIFORNIA-BASED UNIT AMBRY GENETICS WILL PERFORM CORONAVIRUS TESTING SERVICE - NIKKEI

* KONICA MINOLTA MAY ROLL OUT SIMILAR SERVICE DOMESTICALLY AFTER GETTING U.S. VERSION ON TRACK - NIKKEI

* KONICA MINOLTA PLANS TO OFFER A CORONAVIRUS TESTING SERVICE FOR U.S. BUSINESSES - NIKKEI

* KONICA MINOLTA'S PLANNED CORONAVIRUS TESTING SERVICE FOR U.S. BUSINESSES IN FIELDS SUCH AS LOGISTICS & INFRASTRUCTURE -NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2xqW1Yg)