a month ago
BRIEF-Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics for $1 bln
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 7:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics for $1 bln

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc:

* Konica Minolta to acquire U.S.-based Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at US$1 billion

* Transaction is partially funded by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan

* $800 million to be paid upon closure, there will be additional payment of up to $200 million based on certain financial metrics over next 2 years

* Ambry would become consolidated unit of Konica Minolta, continuing to operate under Ambry name, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

