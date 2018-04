April 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KONICA MINOLTA’S OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO CLIMB ABOUT 20 PERCENT TO A LITTLE OVER 60 BILLION YEN THIS FISCAL YEAR - NIKKEI

* KONICA MINOLTA'S SALES FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2019 WILL LIKELY RISE 9 PERCENT TO NEARLY 1.1 TRILLION YEN- NIKKEI