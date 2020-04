BRIEF-Koninklijke Brill Does Not Provide Guidance For FY Outlook

April 21 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Brill NV:

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS CONTINUED IN IN Q1 2020

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 EXPECTED

* DURING THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 WE SAW ONLY A LIMITED IMPACT ON OUR SALES IN ASIA AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* DURING THE SECOND HALF OF MARCH THE LOCKDOWNS IN EUROPE HAD A SERIOUS IMPACT ON OUR PRINT BOOK SALES

* ADDITIONAL MEASURES WILL BE CONSIDERED IN THE COMING MONTHS, DEPENDING ON THE DEPTH AND LENGTH OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* HAS TAKEN A RANGE OF MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS WITH A CLEAR FOCUS ON FINANCIAL STABILITY, CASH MANAGEMENT AND COST SAVING

* DUE TO THE CURRENT LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND COVID-19, BRILL DOES NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR OUTLOOK