April 19 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV:

* Q1 RESULTS DEVELOPED IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* THIS EARLY IN THE YEAR BRILL DOES NOT ISSUE A CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR END RESULT

* DURING AGM, ALL-CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.32 AND EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.00 TO BE PROPOSED

* TO RETIRE CURRENT BRILL ONLINE PLATFORM TOWARDS THE END OF H1