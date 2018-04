April 24 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS - ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ISSUE OF EUR 500 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 500 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.- ISSUE PRICE FOR NOTES DUE 2024 IS 99.534% WITH A COUPON OF 0.750%, RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 0.830%

* KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. - ISSUE PRICE FOR NOTES DUE 2028 IS 98.884% WITH A COUPON OF 1.375%, RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 1.496% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: