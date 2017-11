Nov 1 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* COLLABORATES WITH THANH VU MEDIC GENERAL HOSPITAL IN VIETNAM‍​

* CONTRACT WILL LAST FROM 2018 TO 2020‍​

* COLLABORATION TO PROVIDE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND TRAINING PROGRAMS TO THE HOSPITAL Source text: philips.to/2A7330z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)