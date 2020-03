BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips Increases Healthcare Products Production Due To Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FRANS VAN HOUTEN, CEO OF ROYAL PHILIPS, TODAY PROVIDED AN UPDATE ON HOW PHILIPS IS ADDRESSING CONSTANTLY EVOLVING CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) OUTBREAK, AS ITS EPICENTER IS SHIFTING FROM CHINA TO WEST

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS MOBILIZED ITS GLOBAL RESOURCES

* WE ARE RAMPING UP OUR PRODUCTION IN CHINA, WHERE WE ARE NOW ABOVE 80% CAPACITY UTILIZATION

* TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND FOR OUR PROFESSIONAL HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS, WE ARE IN PROCESS OF INCREASING THEIR PRODUCTION AND ROLL-OUT

* IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELATES TO CERTAIN DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING SYSTEMS, PATIENT MONITORS AND VENTILATORS