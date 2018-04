BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips Q1 Sales Rise To 3.9 Billion Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* Q1 RESULTS

* SALES IN THE QUARTER WERE EUR 3.9 BILLION, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 5%

* Q1 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS EUR 94 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IMPROVED BY 130 BASIS POINTS TO 8.7% OF SALES, COMPARED TO 7.4% OF SALES IN Q1 2017

* Q1 OPERATING CASH INFLOW TOTALED EUR 92 MILLION

* Q1 EBITA EUR 263 MILLION VERSUS EUR 212 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* PHILIPS - CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS IN LINE WITH THE TERMS OF THE CONSENT DECREE, WHICH IS PRIMARILY FOCUSED ON THE DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN US

* PHILIPS - REITERATE TARGETS FOR THE 2017–2020 PERIOD OF 4-6% COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

* REUTERS POLL: Q1 SALES EUR 3.92 BILLION; Q1 EBITA EUR 212 MILLION