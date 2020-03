BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips Ramping Up Production Of Hospital Ventilators

March 22 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* IS RAMPING UP PRODUCTION OF HOSPITAL VENTILATORS

* PLANS TO DOUBLE PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT EIGHT WEEKS AND ACHIEVE A FOUR-FOLD INCREASE BY Q3 OF 2020

* PHILIPS-EFFORTS TO RAISE PRODUCTION INCLUDE HIRING ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING EMPLOYEES, SHIFTING CURRENT EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT RAISED DEMAND IMMEDIATELY

* IMPACT OF OUTBREAK RESULTING IN DECREASED DEMAND FOR PHILIPS’ CONSUMER PORTFOLIO AND IS AFFECTING PHILIPS’ GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS

* EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF PHILIPS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CO CAN'T QUANTIFY MAGNITUDE, DURATION OF IMPACT FROM VIRUS OUTBREAK AT THIS TIME GIVEN CONTINUED FLUIDITY OF SITUATION