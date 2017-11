BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips ‍reiterates its targets for 2017 - 2020 period​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* ‍REITERATES ITS TARGETS OF 4% - 6% COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2017 - 2020 PERIOD​

* ‍REITERATES ITS TARGETS OF ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT OF 100 BASIS POINTS ON AVERAGE ANNUALLY FOR 2017 - 2020 PERIOD​

* ‍EXPECTS GENERATE APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 BILLION - EUR 1.5 BILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW ANNUALLY ​

* ‍EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) TO MID-TO-HIGH TEENS BY 2020​ Source text: philips.to/2zpKPdw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)