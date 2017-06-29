FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Konka Group to invest in industry fund and smart card firm, to sell stake in property unit
#Consumer Electronics
June 29, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Konka Group to invest in industry fund and smart card firm, to sell stake in property unit

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Konka Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.48 million) to set up industry fund worth up to 5.0 billion yuan with partner

* Says it plans to buy 24 percent stake in smart card firm for 588 million yuan

* Says it plans to sell 49 percent stake in property unit for at least 2.9 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tpcjw0; bit.ly/2u1AU82; bit.ly/2tswslH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

