BRIEF-Konsolidator Q1 EBITDA Loss Widens To DKK 2.9 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Konsolidator A/S:

* REG-KONSOLIDATOR REALIZED EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN Q1, 2020 COMPARED TO Q1, 2019

* REACHED AN ARR OF DKK 5.3M AT END OF Q1, 2020 COMPARED TO 2.9M AT END OF Q1, 2019 - AN INCREASE OF 83 %

* SIGNED 15 CONTRACTS IN Q1, 2020 COMPARED TO 7 IN Q1, 2019 - AN INCREASE OF 114%

* Q1 REVENUE FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO DKK 1.6M COMPARED TO DKK 1.1M IN 2019 CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 48%

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO A NEGATIVE OF DKK 2.9M COMPARED TO 2019 WHICH SHOWED A NEGATIVE EBITDA OF DKK 0.3M

* CAN SO FAR CONCLUDE THAT NUMBER OF SALES MEETINGS (ALL ONLINE) AND NUMBER OF SIGNED CONTRACTS ARE AT SAME LEVEL AS BEFORE MARCH 12

* EXPERIENCED INCREASED TRAFFIC ON KONSOLIDATOR WEBSITE AND A SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN NUMBER OF SALES MEETINGS

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS OUTLOOK SCENARIOS WITH A HIGH DEGREE OF CERTAINTY

* CURRENT EXPONENTIAL GROWTH CAN BE IMPACTED NEGATIVELY IF PROSPECTIVE CUSTOMERS' INVESTMENT DECISIONS ARE POSTPONED OR CANCELLED