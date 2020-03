BRIEF-Konsolidator Q4 EBITDA Loss At DKK 2.6 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - Konsolidator A/S:

* REG-KONSOLIDATOR SEES THE BREAK-THROUGH OF ITS DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGY

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUSPENDED

* SALES AND MARKETING STRATEGY ARE ACCELERATED WHICH HELPS MITIGATE POTENTIAL ADVERSE EFFECT OF COVID-19 VIRUS AND SUBSEQUENT OTHERWISE UNFORESEEN CHALLENGES

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE TO MARKET OTHER THAN GROWTH IN ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE (ARR) UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* EXPONENTIAL YEARLY GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO MATERIALIZE IN 2020 ON A QUARTER-ON-QUARTER BASIS.

* Q4 REVENUE DKK 1.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE AMOUNTS TO DKK 4.6M AS PER DECEMBER 31, 2019 (2018: 2.7M) INCREASE BY 71 %

* Q4 EBITDA LOSS DKK 2.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 488,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)