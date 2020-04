April 9 (Reuters) - Kontigo Care AB:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT IN THE NETHERLANDS

* SIGNS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH MEDSCALER B.V. FOR DUTCH MARKET

* COLLABORATION AGREEMENT INITIALLY RUNS OVER 12 MONTHS AND AIMS TO ESTABLISH BUSINESS AGREEMENTS DIRECTLY BETWEEN CO AND DUTCH ADDICTION CLINICS