2 months ago
BRIEF-Kootenay says 3,000 meter diamond drill program underway at Silver Fox project
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kootenay says 3,000 meter diamond drill program underway at Silver Fox project

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Kootenay Silver Inc:

* Kootenay Silver Inc - 3,000 meter diamond drill program is underway at co's 100% owned Silver Fox project

* Kootenay Silver Inc - program is being operated by co under guidance of technical committee comprised of appointees from unit of Antofagasta Plc

* Kootenay Silver Inc - Antofagasta will be funding 100% of costs under its earn-in agreement for silver fox

* Kootenay Silver Inc -terms of deal grant Antofagasta right to earn 65% interest by funding or incurring aggegate total of us$2.5 million in exploration expenditures

* Kootenay Silver Inc - Antofagasta has right to accelerate first option expenditures

* Kootenay - on exercising first option, Antofagasta will have right to acquire further 15% interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

