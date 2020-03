March 10 (Reuters) - Kopin Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.90

* CORONAVIRUS OR COVID-19, IS AFFECTING DELIVERY OF SOME COMPONENTS WE PROCURE FROM CHINA

* SEES INCREASE IN MILITARY REVENUE IN 2020 AS COMPARED TO 2019, BUT THIS IS EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY LOWER DEMAND FROM INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS