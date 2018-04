April 13 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc:

* SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

* SAYS AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MILLION WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION Source text : ( bit.ly/2HyQajZ ) Further company coverage: