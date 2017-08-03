BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc
* Koppers Holdings Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 sales fell 1.8 percent to $378 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Koppers Holdings Inc - Continues to expect that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion
* Koppers Holdings Inc - Company is increasing its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $185 million
* Koppers Holdings Inc - 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance is being increased to $3.10 to $3.30
* Koppers Holdings Inc - Continues to anticipate 2017 capital expenditures to be in range of $70 million to $75 million