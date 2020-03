March 26 (Reuters) - Kopy Goldfields AB (publ):

* YEAR END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID

* JULY-DEC NET INCOME MSEK -3.1 (-34.7), FULL YEAR -3.7 (-44.0)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT MOMENT, WE DON'T KNOW HOW LONG EFFECTS OF COVID-19 VIRUS WILL LAST, BUT UNCERTAINTIES WILL EVENTUALLY SUBSIDE, AND MARKETS WILL START RECOVERING