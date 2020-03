March 30 (Reuters) - KordaMentha:

* SINGAPORE HIGH COURT ORDERED THAT AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDER FROM MARCH 6 ON ALITA RESOURCES’ APPLICATION BE RECOGNISED IN SINGAPORE

* AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDER RELATES TO ALITA’S APPLICATION FOR RELIEF UNDER SECTION 444GA OF AUSTRALIAN CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

* PURSUANT TO SUCH RECOGNITION, AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDER WILL BE VALID AND BINDING UNDER SINGAPORE LAW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: