Feb 28 (Reuters) - KORDSA GLOBAL:

* TO PAY DIVIDEND AT NET 0,29 LIRA PER SHARE, GROSS 0,34 LIRA PER SHARE ON APRIL 02

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF NET CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE 56.9 MILLION LIRA FOR FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)