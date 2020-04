BRIEF-Kore Potash Says Co Held $4.7 Mln Cash At Bank At March 31

April 28 (Reuters) - Kore Potash PLC:

* KORE POTASH PLC - AT 31 MARCH 2020, COMPANY HELD USD 4.7 MILLION CASH AT BANK.

* KORE POTASH PLC - THERE WERE NO MINING PRODUCTION OR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES DURING QUARTER.

* KORE POTASH PLC - HAS CLOSED ITS OFFICES AND MANAGEMENT AND OFFICE STAFF ARE ALL WORKING REMOTELY FROM HOME

* KORE POTASH PLC - CONTINUED TO ENGAGE WITH ROC GOVERNMENT ON IMPLEMENTATION OF SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS CONTAINED WITHIN MINING CONVENTION.