April 7 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd :

* KOREAN AIR SAYS 70% OR MORE OF EMPLOYEES TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FOR 6 MONTHS FROM APRIL 16 TO OCT 15 AS PART OF EFFORTS TO OVERCOME OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES FROM CORONAVIRUS

* KOREAN AIR SAYS LEAVE OF ABSENCE APPLIES TO EMPLOYEES THAT WORK IN SOUTH KOREA, AND ALL EXCEPT ESSENTIAL STAFF TO TAKE LEAVE IN PRINCIPLE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)