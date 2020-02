BRIEF-Korian Agrees With Ontzorgd For Two New Acquisitions In Holland

Feb 6 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA:

* KORIAN ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION OF ITS PLATFORM IN NETHERLANDS THROUGH 2 NEW ACQUISITIONS

* KORIAN HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ONTZORGD WONEN, CURRENTLY LARGEST PRIVATE OPERATOR IN NETHERLANDS TO ACQUIRE 5 FACILITIES, REPRESENTING 240 UNITS, OF WHICH 2 GERIATRIC REHABILITATION CENTRES LOCATED CLOSE TO AMSTERDAM

* AN ADDITIONAL ACQUISITION OF 7 FACILITIES, REPRESENTING ANOTHER 240 BEDS/APPARTMENTS, IS CURRENTLY UNDER EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH VENDOR

* BASED BOTH ON ORGANIC DEVELOPMENT AND CONTRIBUTION OF RECENT ACQUISITIONS, KORIAN PORTFOLIO IN NETHERLANDS WILL REACH 50 SITES BY END OF 2021, REPRESENTING NETWORK OF APPROXIMATELY 1,300 BEDS AND DIVERSIFIED OFFERING ENCOMPASSING CARE VILLAS AND COLIVING, LOCAL SERVICE PLATFORMS AND GERIATRIC POST ACUTE SMALL-SIZED CENTERS