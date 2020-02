Feb 25 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA:

* KORIAN ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 5 SANTÉ GROUP, A KEY PLAYER IN THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC DISEASES

* AS PART OF THIS TRANSACTION, KORIAN WILL ALSO ACQUIRE GROUP’S REAL ESTATE ASSETS

* FOUNDER AND CEO CATHERINE MIFFRE AND HER MANAGEMENT ARE JOINING KORIAN'S TEAMS TO PURSUE DEVELOPMENT OF 5 SANTÉ