BRIEF-Korian FY EBITDA Up At 535.1 Million Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA:

* STRONG GROWTH MOMENTUM: FY REVENUE UP +8.3%

* OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IMPROVED BY +50 BASIS POINTS TO 14.8%

* ACCELERATION OF GROWTH DYNAMICS IN 2020 AND CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVEMENT OF 2021 GOALS

* FY FREE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EUR 231 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PROPOSED TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UP 10% TO €0.66

* Q4 2019 REVENUE INCREASED 8.3% TO € 934.9 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES AN ACCELERATION OF ITS GROWTH IN 2020 WITH AN INCREASE IN SALES OF APPROX 9% AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF MORE THAN 15%

* CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE ITS 2021 OBJECTIVES: SALES IN EXCESS OF €4.2 BILLION, EBITDA MARGIN IN EXCESS OF 15.5% AND FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW GENERATION OF €300 MILLION

* FY EBITDA EUR 535.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 477 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE AMOUNTED TO € 136 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10.4% COMPARED TO 2018

* CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO €337.7 MILLION, OR 9.3% OF SALES (COMPARED WITH 9.4% IN 2018)

* FY NET DEBT INCREASED FROM €2,724 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 TO €3,157 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2HZTUMv Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)