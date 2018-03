BRIEF-Korian FY Net Profit Group Share Up At ‍​163 Million Euros

March 14 (Reuters) - KORIAN:

* FY EBITDA MARGIN OF 14.0%, UP 30 BASIS POINTS COMPARED WITH 2016 UNDERLYING MARGIN‍​

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​163 MILLION VERSUS EUR 131 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 440‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 422 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE A STABLE DIVIDEND OF €0.60 PER SHARE

* IN 2018, KORIAN IS TARGETING REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5.5%.

* REVISES ITS OBJECTIVES FOR OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) UPWARDS TO 14.3% IN 2019 AND CLOSE TO 15% IN 2021

* CONFIRMS ALL OTHER FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES OF THE KORIAN 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN

* IN 2018 MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN THE INTERNATIONAL SECTOR, PARTICULARLY IN GERMANY

* IN 2018 THE GROUP EXPECTS ITS PORTFOLIO TO INCREASE BY OVER 2,500 BEDS IN TOTAL

* IN 2018 IN TOTAL, KORIAN EXPECTS A LIMITED DECLINE IN EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED WITH 2017