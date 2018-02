Feb 7 (Reuters) - KORIAN:

* FY REVENUE EUR 3.14 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, KORIAN IS TARGETING REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5.5%‍​

* CONFIRMATION OF THE FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES OF THE KORIAN 2020 PLAN

* IN TOTAL, THE GROUP EXPECTS ITS PORTFOLIO TO INCREASE BY OVER 2,500 BEDS‍​

* IN TOTAL, THE GROUP EXPECTS ITS PORTFOLIO TO INCREASE BY OVER 2,500 BEDS‍​

* EXPECTS ITS OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) TO INCREASE LESS THAN REVENUE