Sept 13 (Reuters) - KORIAN:

* H1 REVENUE UP 4.9%, AT EUR 1.54 BLN‍​

* H1 EBITDA EUR 209 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 38 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 30 JUNE 2017, NET FINANCIAL DEBT TOTALLED €2,317 MILLION, WHICH IS STABLE COMPARED TO THE LEVEL AT 31 DEC. 2016