BRIEF-Korian In Talks To Take Majority Stake In Technosens, Partners With Medicalib

June 22 (Reuters) - Korian SA:

* KORIAN IS STRENGTHENING ITS LOCAL NETWORKS IN LINE WITH ITS COMMITMENTS TO SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY1

* ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH MUTUAL GROUP VYV TO TAKE A MAJORITY STAKE IN TECHNOSENS, A STARTUP DEVELOPING SIMPLE AND ERGONOMIC DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

* TO ENTER INTO A PARTNERSHIP WITH START-UP MEDICALIB, BY TAKING, ALONGSIDE ITS FOUNDERS AND DAY ONE ENTREPRENEURS AND PARTNERS, A MINORITY STAKE IN CAPITAL OF THIS COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)