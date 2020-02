Feb 25 (Reuters) - Korian SA:

* KORIAN SAYS INVESTS IN START-UP MOVE IN MED TO DEVELOP COORDINATED CARE PATHWAYS

* KORIAN SAYS IT IS IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE TWO CO-FOUNDERS OF THE START-UP MOVE IN MED WITH A VIEW TO ACQUIRING A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IN THE START-UP'S SHARE CAPITAL