BRIEF-Korian Withdraws 2019 Dividend Payment Proposal

April 29 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA:

* UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS AND QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2020

* Q1 2020 SALES OF € 946.1 MILLION, UP + 8.0%, OF WHICH 3.7% ORGANIC

* WITHDRAWAL OF THE 2019 DIVIDEND PAYMENT PROPOSAL

* ALLOCATION OF 25% OF DIRECTOR’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2020 GENERAL AND 25% OF REMUNERATION OF CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTORS TO COVID SOLIDARITY FUND

* DIFFERENTIATED AND PROGRESSIVE EFFECTS SINCE BEGINNING OF MARCH ON EUROPEAN NETWORK OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS IN ITALY