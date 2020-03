March 10 (Reuters) - Korn Ferry:

* ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.73 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* KORN FERRY REPORTS FEE REVENUE OF $515.3 MILLION IN Q3 FY’20

* CORONAVIRUS RELATED MEASURES TAKEN TO DATE WILL MOST CERTAINLY IMPACT BUSINESS FOR FISCAL Q4 AND POTENTIALLY BEYOND

* WILL NOT BE ISSUING ANY SPECIFIC REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR Q4 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: