BRIEF-Kornit Digital sees Q317 revenue $27 mln - $28.5 mln
September 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Kornit Digital sees Q317 revenue $27 mln - $28.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit Digital reports preliminary results for third quarter 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $27 million to $28.5 million

* Now expects Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue to be in a range of $27.0 million to $28.5 million​

* Q3 revenue view $36.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects consolidated Q3 non-GAAP operating margin to be in a range of 3.0% to 5.0% of non-GAAP revenue

* Q3 ‍revenue shortfall is attributable to a single customer, who is unable to take delivery as scheduled of a large number of systems​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

