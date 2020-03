BRIEF-Korporacja KGL Sees Significant Increase In Demand For Co's Products Due To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 19 (Reuters) - Korporacja KGL SA:

* HAS OBSERVED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN THE CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR PACKAGING PRODUCTS AND POLYMER GRANULATES FOR DISTRIBUTION

* HAS NOT OBSERVED ANY THREAT OF CONTINUED DELIVERIES OF INDISPENSABLE PRODUCTION MATERIALS, WHOSE CHANNELS OF ORIGIN HAVE BEEN DIVERSIFIED AND LEVEL OF STOCK HAS BEEN SUPPLEMENTED

* HAS NOT BEEN INFORMED ABOUT ANY DELIVERY RISK RELATED TO THE LIMITED PRODUCTION OR DISRUPTED CHAIN OF EUROPE SUPPLIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)