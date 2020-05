May 14 (Reuters) - Korporacja KGL SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECIDED TO INCREASE EMPLOYMENT PLANNED FOR 2020 IN THE PRODUCTION AREA BY 5%

* CO HAS NOT OBSERVED ANY MAJOR DISTURBANCES IN INFLOW OF RECEIVABLES

* MAINTAINS STABILITY OF PRODUCTION PROCESSES AND RECORDS INCREASE IN VOLUME OF PRODUCED PACKAGING Y/Y