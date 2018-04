April 26 (Reuters) - Korres Natural Products SA:

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED BY 2,5%, TO 55,9M EURO IN 2017 VERSUS TO 54,6M IN 2016

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2017 WERE 7,6M EURO COMPARED TO 8,2M EURO IN 2016

* SAYS NET RESULTS AFTER TAX IN 2017 WERE AT THE LEVEL OF 2016, LOSS 2.3M EURO Source text : bit.ly/2FgR1TO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)