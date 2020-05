May 26 (Reuters) - Repro Med Systems Inc:

* KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS AND EMED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT OF ALL PENDING LITIGATION

* REPRO MED SYSTEMS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES KORU MEDICAL WITH FREEDOM TO OPERATE UNDER EMED’S EXISTING PATENT PORTFOLIO

* REPRO MED SYSTEMS - AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES EQUITY PAYMENT BY KORU MEDICAL TO EMED