April 2 (Reuters) - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its unit Curves International, Inc., will merge with Cyclone CV, Inc., Curves International Holdings,Inc. , Curves For Women II, L.C. and Curves International Japan, LLC, effective April 20

* Says Cyclone CV, Inc., Curves International Holdings,Inc. , Curves For Women II, L.C. and Curves International Japan, LLC will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xx9QFn

