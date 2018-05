May 21 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS ANAPAI-1A IS EXPECTED TO SPUD IMMINENTLY, AND WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 60 DAYS TO DRILL WITH RESULTS EXPECTED EARLY IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: