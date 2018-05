BRIEF-Kosmos Energy Reports Q1 Adjusted Loss Of $0.06/Share

May 7 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $127.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $143.3 MILLION

* KOSMOS EXITED Q1 OF 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY AND $1,069 MILLION OF NET DEBT

* Q1 2018 OIL REVENUES WERE $127.2 MILLION VERSUS $103.4 MILLION IN THE SAME QUARTER OF 2017, ON SALES OF 1.9 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL IN 2018

* DURING Q1 OF 2018, GROSS SALES VOLUMES FROM GHANA AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 132,400 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY

* AT JUBILEE, GROSS PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 63,800 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY IN Q1

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE FIRST QUARTER WERE $58 MILLION

* JUBILEE TURRET REMEDIATION WORK IS PROGRESSING AS PLANNED WITH STABILIZATION SHUTDOWN BEING CONDUCTED IN TWO PHASES

* SECOND PHASE OF JUBILEE TURRET REMEDIOATION IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DURING Q2 OF 2018

* ANTICIPATED THAT JUBILEE OIL PRODUCTION WILL BE OFFLINE FOR AROUND TWO WEEKS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF SHUTDOWN

* AT JUBILEE, ANTICIPATED GAS SYSTEM WILL BE SHUT-IN FOR SLIGHTLY LONGER TO COMPLETE NON-TURRET RELATED MAINTENANCE

* NOW EXPECT ROTATION OF VESSEL TO TAKE PLACE AROUND END OF 2018 WITH MINIMAL IMPACT TO PRODUCTION IN 2018

* GROSS PRODUCTION FROM TEN IN Q1 AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 68,600 BOPD

* DRILLING ACTIVITY AT TEN IS EXPECTED TO ALLOW PRODUCTION TO INCREASE TOWARDS FPSO CAPACITY OF 80,000 BOPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: