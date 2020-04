BRIEF-Kosmos Energy Says Co Targeting Total Capex Of $200 Mln-$225 Mln In 2020

April 8 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED RE-DETERMINATION OF ITS RESERVE BASED LENDING CREDIT FACILITY

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - IS NOW TARGETING TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $200 - 225 MILLION IN 2020

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - IDENTIFIED A FURTHER $75 MILLION IN COST REDUCTIONS ACROSS CAPITAL AND OPERATING EXPENDITURES

* KOSMOS ENERGY LTD - PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS INTACT.

* KOSMOS ENERGY- GREATER TORTUE AHMEYIM PROJECT PHASE 1 TIMELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED BY 12 MTHS

* KOSMOS ENERGY- GREATER TORTUE AHMEYIM PROJECT PHASE 1 TIMELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED BY 12 MTHS

* KOSMOS ENERGY- GREATER TORTUE AHMEYIM PROJECT PHASE 1 FIRST GAS NOW EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2023