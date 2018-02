BRIEF-Kosmos Energy Says Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.31

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* ‍Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS​

* ‍FOR Q4, GENERATED A NET LOSS OF $122.1 MILLION, OR $0.31 PER SHARE VERSUS. NET LOSS OF $56.7 MILLION OR $0.15 PER SHARE IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍WHEN ADJUSTED FOR CERTAIN ITEMS, COMPANY GENERATED AN ADJUSTED NET LOSS OF $37.9 MILLION OR $0.10 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q4 OF 2017.

* ‍Q4 OIL REVENUES $187.1 MILLION VERSUS $156.1 MILLION YEAR AGO, ON SALES OF 2.9 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL IN 2017 AS COMPARED TO 3.0 MILLION BARRELS IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: