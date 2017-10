Sept 25 (Reuters) - KOSMOS ENERGY LTD:

* ‍KOSMOS ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON MARITIME BOUNDARY ARBITRATION BETWEEN GHANA AND CÔTE D‘IVOIRE​

* SPECIAL CHAMBER‘S DECISION HAS NO IMPACT ON TEN FIELD‘S PRODUCTION OR RESERVES OR OTHERWISE ON COMPANY‘S INTERESTS IN GHANA​

* ‍TEN PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO RESUME TEN DEVELOPMENT DRILLING AROUND END OF YEAR TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)