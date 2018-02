Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* MAURITANIA,SENEGAL GOVTS SIGN AGREEMENT ENABLING DEVELOPMENT OF CROSS-BORDER TORTUE NATURAL GAS FIELD TO CONTINUE MOVING FORWARD​

* EXPECTS A FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION (FID) FOR GREATER TORTUE PROJECT AROUND END OF 2018 AND IS AIMING FOR FIRST GAS IN 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)