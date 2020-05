May 21 (Reuters) - Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 611.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 561.5 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 58.7 MILLION RGT

* CONFIDENT FY2020 WILL BE STRONG GROWTH YEAR

* SEES DEMAND FOR PROTECTIVE GLOVES TO REMAIN ROBUST